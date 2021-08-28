5 teams qualified for Moot Court contest final round

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

Teams from Saikheda (MP), Mumbai, New Delhi Pune and Newai (Rajasthan) qualified for the final round of the national 21st moot court competition being organised by M P Law College to be held on August 29.

A total of 14 teams from the different parts of the State participated online in the competition. The first round was conducted on Saturday.

An imaginative case for the first round was related to murder in a love affair.

This case was prepared by Adit Ved, a student from Nagpur.

Senior advocates from Bombay High Court Bench at Aurangabad- Anjali Dubey, Rajendra Godbole, Prashant Karneshwarkar, Sanjiv Deshpande, Ajit Kadethankar and Shailesh Bramhe were the judges for the preliminary round.

Five times- G H Raisoni University School of Law (Saikheda, MP),

Rizwi Law College (Mumbai), Faculty of Law Jamia Millia Islamia (Delhi),

D E S Nawalmal Firodiya Law College (Pune) and Faculty of Law Bansthali Vidyapeeth (Newai, Rajasthan) were declared qualified for the final round.

The problem selected for the final round is related to "Freedom of Speech and Expression”, and it was prepared by Dr Anjana Haridas, KMCT Law College, Kerala.