5 thieves stealing Hywa truck arrested

Aurangabad, Aug 14:

The Waluj MIDC police on Friday arrested five more persons stealing Hywa Truck from the Waluj area and selling its spare parts at Dhule. It was unveiled that the thieves had sold the Hywa truck to a scarp dealer at Dhule for just Rs 2 lakh.

According to the details, Ramnath Prabhakar Udhan, a resident of Bajajnagar, lodged a complaint at the Waluj police station that his Hywa truck (MH 20 DT 0203) was stolen near Jaiswal on the Mumbai - Nagpur Highway on August 9.

During the investigation, the truck was traced in the CCTV camera at Kannad check post, and it was going to Dhule. Under the guidance of PI Madhukar Sawant, the police team, including PSI Rahul Nirwal, Rajendra Bangar, and others went to Dhule and busted a racket of selling truck’s spare parts to the scrap dealer.

A shop was raided where the spare parts of the truck were being cut with the help of a cutter. The police had arrested Kuldeepsingh Guravsingh Randhava (48, Mohadi, Dhule) and Aaftabkha Chandkhan (27, Jamcha Mala, Chalisgaon). Both of them with the truck body and spare parts were brought to the city. They told the police that they had purchased the truck from Robert Vijay Nade (22) and Kakasaheb Shantvan Pawar (30, both residents of Waluj) for Rs 2 lakh. They were selling the spare parts of the truck after cutting it, they confessed.

The Waluj police on Friday arrested Nade and Pawar (Both residents of Waluj) and their accomplices Karan Ganpat Sirsat (20), Amol Sunil Kasab (22, both waluj), and Shubham Mahadev Khot (22, Deolai, Satara). All these accused have been remanded in police custody for two days.