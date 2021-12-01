50 AEVPM students selected in campus interviews

Aurangabad, Dec 1: Fifty students of the AEVPM Women's College were selected in various departments of Dhoot Transmission in the campus interviews conducted jointly by the placement cell of the college and Soham Enterprises. About 100 students from various disciplines like B Sc, BCA, B Sc.-IT, BA, B Com, MA, BMS had registered for the interview. College director Dr Kejal Bharsakhale, principal Dr Milind Ubale, Sanjay Sawant, Rishabh Patil (Dhoot Transmission), Sudhakar Zeme (Soham Enterprises) were present. College lecturers Mansi Bardapurkar, Madhavi Swami, Manisha Shejwal, Ravi More, Vinod Kankal and non-teaching staff Jagdish Jadhav, Revati Limaye and Ganesh Ukirde took efforts for the initiative.