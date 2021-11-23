6 Bamu teachers found place in world's top Compr Sci & Engg, scientists list

Aurangabad, Nov 23:

A total of six teachers from within jurisdiction Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University were found a place in the list of the world’s top scientists of Engineering and Computer Science.

The AD Scientific Index (Alper-Doger Scientific Index) conduct a ranking and analysis system based on the scientific performance and the added value of the scientific productivity of individual scientists over the past five years and their subject matter.

There are nine paraments for the selection of a teacher in the list. The ranking of scientists in 12 subjects (Agriculture and Forestry, Arts, Design and Architecture, Business and Management, Economics and Econometrics, Education, Engineering and Technology, History, Philosophy, Theology, Law / Law and Legal Studies, Medical and Health Sciences, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences and Others) of 256 branches, 13,542 institutions from 206 countries was done on the basis of their research paper, books publication, frequent reading on Google.

A total of 24 Bamu professors found a place in the world's top two per cent scientists of Engineering and Technology and Natural Science lists. Of them, six are from Engineering and Computer Science fields.

The top rankers of Bamu of the subject area as follows; Karbhari Kale (first) Ramesh Manza (second), Pravin Yannawar (third), Gajanan Khiste (fourth), BK Sakhale (fifth) and Namrata Mahender (sixth).