6 Corona suspects found positive on Saturday

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 4, 2021 10:50 PM2021-12-04T22:50:01+5:302021-12-04T22:50:01+5:30

Aurangabad, Dec 4: In all, 6 corona suspects were found positive on Saturday. For details, refer to the box ...

6 Corona suspects found positive on Saturday | 6 Corona suspects found positive on Saturday

6 Corona suspects found positive on Saturday

Next

Aurangabad, Dec 4:

In all, 6 corona suspects were found positive on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Dashmeshnagar, Itkheda, Hudco Corner (One each). Patients found in the rural areas are from Gangapur - 1, Paithan - 2.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 4

New patients: 06 (City 03 Rural 03)

Total patients: 1,49,589

Cured - 1,45,869

Discharged today: 11 (City 04 07 rural)

Active: 78

Deaths: 3642 (00 die on Saturday)

Corona vaccination in district on December 4

Total Doses: 36,49,690

First Dose: 26,16,773

Second Dose: 11,32,917

Open in app
Tags :Hudco CornerHudco Corner