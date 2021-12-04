6 Corona suspects found positive on Saturday

Aurangabad, Dec 4:

In all, 6 corona suspects were found positive on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Dashmeshnagar, Itkheda, Hudco Corner (One each). Patients found in the rural areas are from Gangapur - 1, Paithan - 2.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 4

New patients: 06 (City 03 Rural 03)

Total patients: 1,49,589

Cured - 1,45,869

Discharged today: 11 (City 04 07 rural)

Active: 78

Deaths: 3642 (00 die on Saturday)

Corona vaccination in district on December 4

Total Doses: 36,49,690

First Dose: 26,16,773

Second Dose: 11,32,917