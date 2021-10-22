63 per cent of live water from Jayakwadi released in river basin

Aurangabad, Oct 22:

A total off 63 per cent of live water stock from Jayakwadi dam has been released into Godavari river this year. The dam gates are being open for three years in a row. Around 200 TMC of water has been discharged from the dam in these three years.

Till date, 47.97 TMC water has been released from the dam till 6 am on Friday. The total live water storage capacity of the dam is 76 TMC. Water is now being released from two gates at 1048 cusecs. The dam gates will be closed in the next two days, said dam engineer Vijay Kakade.

It has been 45 years since the construction of Jayakwadi dam. Approximately 60 TMC of water was discharged last year after the dam was 100 per cent full. In the rainy season of 2019, the dam received more water than its total capacity. That year, water was released till the dam at a distance of 208 km in Parbhani district. In the year 2020, about 84 TMC of live water was discharged from the dam. About 192 to 200 TMC of water has been released into the river basin in three years.

Hundreds of dams for three years

Jayakwadi dam had 56 MCM of water in 2015. In 2016, the dam had gone into dead stock. There were 419 MCM of water in 2017 and 489 MCM in 2018. In 2019, the dam was 100 percent full with 2171 MCM of water. In 2020 and 2021, the dam is 100 percent full.