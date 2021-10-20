675 candidates confirm admission to different PG courses in Bamu

Aurangabad, Oct 20:

A total of 675 candidates confirmed their admissions to the different postgraduate courses in Science and Technology and Commerce faculties in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) on Wednesday, the first day of the admission counselling round.

The university decided to implement direct admission on the basis of merit and through counselling to avoid delay.

The admission process got a good response on the first as students get all facilities under one roof.

A total of 550 students took admission in Science and Technology faculty courses while and 125 in Commerce faculty courses. The admission process continued till late evening.

The administration has made all the arrangements, including document verification, department wise counselling, issuing allotment letters, payment of fees and admission confirmation,’ at the auditorium under one roof.

The students' documents verification process, which started at 9 am today, continued till 9 pm.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsat, Registrar Dr Jayashree Suryavanshi, chairman of the admissions committee Capt Suresh Gaikwad, deputy registrar Vishnu Karhale, Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Satish Davane, Arvind Bhale were present.

The admission process has been made hassle-free this year to save time of the students and to complete it in just three days.

A total of 4,016 students registered for 2,213 seats in 65 postgraduate courses at the city campuse and 288 seats in Osmanabad sub-Centre.

On the first day today, the top thousand students on the merit list were called for counselling and admissions in Science and Technology faculty courses.

Out of which, 650 students attended counselling round till 7 pm while around 550 students confirmed admission and received a confirmation receipt.

A total of 289 students were present for the counselling of 200 seats in five courses in Commerce and Management faculty.

Of them, 125 confirmed their admissions. The seats in M SC Chemistry, Information Technology, Analytical and other subjects were filled up by this afternoon. The professors from all the departments were engaged in the admission process.

The candidates will be called for vacant seats in Science and Technology faculty courses on October 21.

A total of 990 candidates who registered for the 21 courses in Humanities faculty will attend the counselling round in the morning session on October 22 while 463 registered students for 297 seats in 10 Interdisciplinary faculty courses will be called for the admissions in the afternoon session on Friday.