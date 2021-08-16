75th Independence Day Celebration in RJ International School

Aurangabad, Aug 16: The 75th Independence Day was celebrated in all its solemnity and grandeur at RJ International School. School president Raghavendra Joshi unfurled the national flag. Secretary P V Solunke, principal Shilpa Pathak and teachers were present. After rendition of the national anthem, a colorful feast of cultural programme began with the floral tribute to our national leaders. The teachers delivered inspirational speeches in Sanskrit, English and Hindi reminding everyone the acts of heroism of our freedom fighters, followed by patriotic songs.

Congratulating the teachers for the efforts taken by them in this pandemic situation, president Joshi said that teachers are nation builders and they can only inculcate the roots of patriotism in the students in their early age. Principal Pathak thanked the teachers and office staff for their efforts and cooperation to make this event a success.

Marelou Pasana anchored the programme. Balmeen Kohli proposed a vote of thanks.