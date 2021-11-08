81 MGM Nursing students selected for Kokilaben Ambani Hospital

Aurangabad, Nov 8:

In all, 81 students of the MGM Mother Teresa College of Nursing and Institute of Nursing Education, Aurangabad have been selected as nursing officers at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani (KDA) Hospital and Medical Research Institute, Mumbai. This hospital is operated as the social project by the Reliance Group and is equipped with modernized medical facilities. It is one of the most modernized hospital in the country.

MGM Nursing College is renowned for producing excellent nurses and best health services. Thousands of students have passed out from the college and working at various places. The college is working for providing research and employment orientated education and producing best human resources.

The selected students will get the salaries between Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 lakh. These students have completed GNM and Basic B.Sc (Nursing). The recruitment process was implemented by Shruti Tayade from Kokilaben Hospital. Dr Satishchandra Buiete, Prerna Dalvi, Vidyarani Yumnum, Dr Vishvanath Biradar, Varsha Kondke, Bindu Joy, Monali implemented the campus recruitment process.

MGM Trust’s vice president Dr P M Jadhav, secretary Ankushrao Kadam, dean Dr R B Bohra, CEO and deputy dean Dr Praveen Suryawanshi, MGM University vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal and others congratulated the students on their selection.