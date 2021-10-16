82 Narayana students qualify JEE Advanced

Aurangabad, Oct 16: A total of 82 students of Narayana IIT and PMT Academy excelled in the JEE Advanced this year. Students Shiv Bharuka and Hardik Gagrani scored 26th and 152nd rank from General EWS respectively. Mansi Ingle stood 89th in All India in category. Other best rank students are Saurabh Kulkarni (391), Arya Deshmukh (400), Rashad Ali Baig (575), Aditya Deshpande (1768), Ritesh Patil (1842), Shrawani Dange (2484), Pramod Kshirsagar (2492), Ishani Patel (2820), Aditya Kulkarni (2970), Manmath Astikar (3776), Viraj Rodge (3819), Om Deshmukh (4232), Rajat Agarwal (4983), and Ravi Sirsat (6526).

At a felicitation ceremony, Dr M F Mallick congratulated students and teachers for glorious results achieved notwithstanding the Covid-19 pandemic.

UPSC qualified Narayana alumni IITian Aniket Kulkarni narrated his own journey and shared practical experiences of how to set targets and achieve goals. All present applauded the institute’s role in the success of students. Vishal Ladniya made introductory speech and announced the intensive Repeaters Batches JEE Advanced and NEET from October 17.