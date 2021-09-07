Abducted woman labourer rescued from Beed district

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

MIDC Waluj police on Tuesday rescued the woman labourer who was abducted from Ranjangaon on September 3. A team of officials freed the woman from Phule Pimpalgaon in Beed district. Supervisor, who abducted the woman, and one of his accomplices have been arrested.

Supervisor Rajendra Takankhar had abducted Hirabai Namdev Ghayatdak (42), on September 3 with the help of two accomplices. Prior to the abduction, supervisor Takankhar had come to Hirabai's house and urged her to come to Karnataka for sugarcane cutting. However, Hirabai had refused to go due to ill health. Takankhar had then asked Hirabai and her son Satish to return the Rs 1.10 lakh taken as a hand loan for the work. While the argument was going on, Takankhar allegedly took Hirabai forcibly in a rickshaw and fled from the city. When Satish contacted his mother on her mobile, she said that Takankhar had taken her to Karnataka. A case was registered against accused Takankhar and his two unidentified accomplices at MIDC Waluj police station on the complaint of Hirabai's daughter-in-law Deepali Ghayatadak.

Readiness of the police squad

The Waluj police formed a team comprising of PSI S Adhane, assistant PSI Kayyum Pathan, head constable Rajbhau Kolhe, driver Yuvraj Aher to Beed. On Tuesday morning, the police team reached Phule Pimpalgaon and set a trap and arrested Takankhar and Vikas Todke and also rescued Hirabai. The police team returned to Waluj in the evening along with the three. A police team returned to Beed to search for the third accused, who was absconding. Earlier, Takankhar had gone to Karnataka with Hirabai. However, as soon as he got the information that the police were on his trail, he took Hirabai to the house of his colleague Todke in Phule-Pimpalgaon where he was caught by the police.