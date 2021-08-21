Abdul Razzak, Principal Dapke selected for ‘Jeevan Sadhna’ award

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University selected

Mohammed Abdul Razzak Mohammed Abdul Jabbar and Principal Dr Ramesh Vithal Dapke for ‘Jeevan Sadhna’ award.

They will be presented with the award on Bamu’s foundation day to be celebrated on August 23.

Union Minister of the State Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad will be the chief guest.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will hoist the university flag at the lawns in front of the administrative building at 10 am on August 23. VC Dr Yeole will preside over the main function of the day.

Management Council members Kishor Shitole and Dr Narendra Kale, Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi will agrace the event.

The meritorious students of the different examinations will also be honoured. The ‘Ideal Examination Centre’ award will be also be presented. Social distance will be maintained in the programme.

Jeevan Sadhna award will also be presented to Abdul Razzak for preparing international level grounds throughout his life and Dr Ramesh Dapke, is a principal from Ramkrishna Paramhans College of Osmanabad.

Registrar Dr Jaishree Suryvanshi and Dr Mustajeeb Khan appealed to all to participate in the programme.