Abhijit Awargaonkar passes away

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

Abhijit Awargaonkar, the executive body member of Marathwada Shikshan Prasarak Mandal, passed away on Monday after a brief illness.

He was 41 and leaves behind mother, wife, one son and one daughter, three siblings. Last rites were performed on him at Pushpanagari crematorium.

MSP Mandal general secretary MLC Satish Chavan, vice-president Shaikh Salim, treasurer Dr Avinash Yelikar, members-Vivek Bhosale, Triambak Pathrikar, Dr Rajive Khedkar were present.