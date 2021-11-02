ACB hosts awareness campaign

Aurangabad, Nov 2: Anti corruption bureau (ACB) initiated an awareness campaign against corruption at Islamic Research Centre Education And Welfare Trust, recently.

ACB superintendent of police (SP) Rahul Khade and additional SP Vishal Khambe guided the efforts.

PI Nandkishor Kshirsagar said ACB is one of the parts of the police department at the state level.

He urged the masses not to give bribe and come forward to complain with the ACB against those seeking bribe.

Apart from cash, there are multiple types of corrupt activities which, in the form of any material, are accepted. PI Reshma Saudagar said if you dare to complain against corrupt, it will be a great support for our nation. ACB is motivating the people through banners, posters and handbills.

Adv Faiz Syed of IRC extended support for the campaign.

Satish Wankhede, Dr Muneer Ahmad, Mohsina Syed, Imran Khan, Abdul Qadeer, Yogesh Mhaske, Shaikh Aleem, Sajid Patel, Shabbir Ahmed and Khwaja Aleemuddin were among those present.