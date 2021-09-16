Accident victim constable dies

Aurangabad, Sept 16:

A police constable of the Mukundwadi police station met an accident while returning home after the duty after his motorcycle dashed the divider near Seven Hills fly on Jalna Road on Sunday morning. He died on Thursday at around 4.30 pm while undergoing treatment. The constable has been identified as Ganesh Uttamsingh Rajput (39, Police Colony, Mill Corner).

Rajput joined the police force in 2006. He is a native of Bhokardan. Six months back he was transferred to Mukundwadi police station from the Cidco MIDC police station. On Sunday morning, returning home after doing night duty. After crossing the Seven Hills Fly over, he dashed to the divider of the road and sustained severe head injuries. He was immediately admitted to a private hospital where he died on Thursday. He survived by wife, two sons and a daughter. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Jawaharnagar police station while ASI Harish Khatavkar is further investigating the case.