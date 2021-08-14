Accident victim dies

Aurangabad, Aug 14:

The senior proof reader Madhuri Pradeeprao Mahurkar (47, Tirupati Vihar, Garkheda) was dashed by an unidentified vehicle on August 1. She died on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment. The last rites were performed on her at the Pratapnagar crematorium.

According to the details, Mahurkar met an accident at Amarpreet Chowk on August 1. She was being treated at a private hospital since then where she died today while undergoing treatment. She is survived by husband, daughter and others. She was working as proof reader in Daily Samna since 2002.