Accused in dummy candidate scam gets two day police custody

Aurangabad, Sept 9:

Judicial magistrate V D Shrungare-Tambde on Thursday remanded two days police custody to Puja Ramdas Divekar (24, T V Centre, Swami Vivekanandnagar) and her accomplice Akash Bhaulal Rathod (22, Adgaon, Aurangabad) involved in sending a dummy candidate for police driver exam.

A dummy candidate was held during the police driver recruitment examination at the MIT College Centre. A case was registered in the Satara police station. The accused were today presented before the court where they were remanded to police custody till September 11. During the hearing, additional public prosecutor Sunil Jondhale requested the court to grant police custody to the accused as the police have to arrest the other suspects involved in the crime, also have to search for the devices and where else the dummy candidates were appointed for giving examinations.