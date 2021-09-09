Accused remanded two days in police custody

Aurangabad, Sept 9:

Judicial magistrate D S Vamane on Thursday sentenced Rahul Madan Rathod (24) and Satish Kailash Rathod (22, both Parundi Tanda, Paithan) to two days police custody. The accused were trying to cheat in the examination held by the police department using electronic devices.

Rahul was caught with a mobile, master card bluetooth connector device and bluetooth ear phone during the examination held for police driver at New High School on Wednesday. A case was filed by supervisor Santosh Ganpatrao Tekale in the Cidco police station. Rahul confessed that his cousin brother Satish was telling him the answers through the earphone from outside. The accused were today presented before the court. Assistant public prosecutor Gautam Kadam requested the court to remand police custody to the accused as the police have to search for other suspects involved in the crime and from where did the accused purchase the electronic items. After the hearing, the police remanded them to two days police custody.