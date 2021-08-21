Action demanded against people selling land belonging to Christian community

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

Former corporator James Ambildhage has demanded the district collector to file a case against those who buy and sell land owned by the Christian trust and community on the basis of forged documents and also take action against officials who helped them.

As per the memorandum, the land located in gut no 95/1 and 95/2 in Adul Khurd, Paithan belogs to Saint Andrea Church and Christian community. This land has been registered in the name of PTRD-2 registered trust for the last 70 years in the office of the assistant charity commissioner, Nashik. Kundlik Shankar Wagh of Aadul had taken possession of the land in his own name on the basis of forged documents in the absence of any registered purchase deed or deed of donation. Thereafter, his heirs bequeathed it to the family. Radha Nandkumar Wagh sold 80 acres of land. The statement also demanded that a case be registered against the heirs and buyers of the people involved in the illegal sale and purchase, as well as an inquiry into the officials who helped them.