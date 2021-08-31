Active patients’ number crosses 200 mark; 32 new detected

Aurangabad, Aug 31:

The number of active patients crossed the 200 mark with the addition of 32 patients in the district on Tuesday.

The district has been recording the detection of fewer than 50 patients daily. But, the graph of active patients is increasing every day.

A total of 32 patients, including 18 in the city, were found positive, while 20 patients (city-9 and rural-11) were discharged today. A 43-year old man from Kailasnagar died during the last 24 hours.

Of the total patients (203) undergoing treatment, 86 are from Aurangabad Municipal Corporation's jurisdiction while 117 are from rural areas. The district has registered 1.48 lakh patients so far and 1.44 lakh of them were discharged. A total of 3,531 patients died till today.

One patient was found at Kanchanwadi, Siddarthnagar, Deolai Chowk, Shah Bazar, Ghati Parisar, TV Centre, Mill Corner, Cidco, each within the jurisdiction of the city while two patients detected at D-Mart and Beed bypass each. A total of six were found at other places. A total of four patients were found at Paithan and Gangapur, respectively while three were detected at Vaijapur, followed by Aurangabad (two) and Khuldabad (one).

Box

Final tally

--New Patients:32

(City 18, rural 14)

--Total patients: 1,48,072

--Cured patients :1,44,338

--Discharged on Tuesday: 20 (city 9, rural-11)

--Active patients: 203

--Deaths: 3,531 (1 on Tuesday)