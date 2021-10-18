Admissions begin in Bamu for 65 courses on Oct 20

Aurangabad, Oct 18:

The Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round admissions to 65 courses in different departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) will commence on October 20.

The merit list was already released. The process of documents verification, department-wise counselling, allotment letter, fees payment and admission confirmation will be made at the auditorium between October 20 and 22 under one umbrella for the academic year.

Chairman of Admission Committee Dr Suresh Gaikwad said that the admission process

in the departments would start from Wednesday as per the merit list.

“In order to avoid delays in rounds like every year, the admission process has been planned by reducing the time of the students,” he added.

The counselling for 2213 seats in the university departments city campus and 288 seats in Osmanabad sub-Centre will be done. A total of 4,016 students have registered for this. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole set up a committee. A training was held for the members in Mahatma Phule Hall on Monday for the admission process.

Registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi, deputy Registrar of Postgraduate Department Vishnu Karhale, Dr Bharati Gavli and others were present.

The university invited objections from October 16 to 18. It received 900 complaints. After reviewing the objections, the final admission list was announced on Monday evening. The university plans to start first semester classes from October 25. Classes for the third, fifth and seventh semesters will begin offline on October 20.

Due to a delay in admission in the academic schedule of 2021-22, the vacations will be reduced.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, who chaired the meeting, said he would also pay attention to the timely conduct of the next academic year. He said that the time would be saved as the direct counselling would be done between October 20 and 22. The first 1000 people who have registered for the Science and Technology faculty were called for admissions on October 20.

Students registered for Commerce and Management have been called to the Commerce Department. Students will be called for spot admission on October 29 for vacancies in various categories. Students have been informed about this through SMS.

Box

Faculty --Courses--Intake--registration

Science and Technology---29---726---2448

Commerce and Management---5---200---289

Humanities---21---990---846

Interdisciplinary Studies---10--297---463