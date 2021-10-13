Admissions date extended for UG, PG colleges

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) extended the last date of admissions in various undergraduate and postgraduate colleges up to October 30.

It may be noted that there are more than 420 UG and PG colleges in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts that fall within Bamu’s jurisdiction.

The admission process for the UG began in the first week of September while PG admission registrations started with the declaration of UG courses result in the last week of September.

A meeting of the Senate was held on October 8 to discuss the admission status in the affiliated colleges. In the meeting, it was decided to extend the admissions.

In a letter issued by the deputy registrar of the academic section, it was mentioned that the date was extended up to October 30 for admission in the prescribed process.

The affiliated colleges will have to submit the eligibility form with the requisite fee in the university up to November 15. “The colleges' principals will have the responsibility to get completed syllabus of admitted students,” it was instructed in the letter.