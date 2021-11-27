Admissions process for M Sc Forensic Sci begins in Bamu

Aurangabad, Nov 27:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) started the admissions process for M Sc-Forensic Science (non-granted) for the academic year 2021-2022. The last date of admission is November 30. Candidates who have a B Sc degree from a recognised university can apply for the course.

The university launched a full time two-year postgraduate course in Forensic Science along with three other courses from the current academic year. For details, one may contact Dr Bhaskar Sathe.