Agrawal Samaj new body declared

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

The new executive body of the Aurangabad Agrawal Samaj has been declared. Satyanarayan Ramgopal Agrawal has been appointed as the president, Jagdish Bankatlal Agrawal as vice president, Rajesh Nandlal Taksali secretary, Sanjay Tarakumar Tibdewal as joint secretary, Subhashchandra Ramchandra Bharuka as treasurer.

The appointment were made unopposed during the general annual meeting of the Agrawal Sabha held at Agrasen Bhavan, Cidco and chaired by Rameshchandra Agrawal on Thursday. The work of the election was done by Satyanarayan Agrawal, Nandkishor Pitti, Rajkumar Tibdewal, Adv Shekhar Agrawal and Manish Agrawal.

The other office bearers are Kunjbihari Agrawal, Pramod Agrawal, Omprakash Agrawal, Jaikumar Bharuka, Vijay Agrawal, Balaram Agrawal, Rajkumar Agrawal, Omprakash Agrawal, Kirankumar Bharuka, Kishor Agrawal, Gopal Agrawal, Vijay Agrawal, Vishnukumar Agrawal, Vinod Agrawal, Rupchand Agrawal, Rajesh Bajaj, Omprakash Agrawal and Krishna Agrawal.

Rameshchandra Agrawal praised the projects and initiatives taken by the body during the period of 2018-21 and conveyed wishes to the new body for 2021-23. Jagdish Agrawal conducted the proceedings of the function.