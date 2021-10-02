AI Delhi, Mumbai flights daily now

Aurangabad, Oct 2:

Air India has started operating the Delhi and Mumbai flights on daily basis on Saturday. Hence the passengers can travel daily from Chikalthana Airport to and from these cities, informed industrialist and the chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation, Sunit Kothari.

Moreover, Indigo’s Mumbai - Aurangabad - Mumbai flight will be operated on the daily basis from October 5.