AIMIM demonstrates in front of AMC

Aurangabad, Aug 9:

Members of All Indian Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) demonstrated in front of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Monday demanding road repair, pure water supply and civic amenities.

Big potholes were surfaced on the main roads of the city in different areas. The AMC is carrying out repair work with clay and murum, which wash away even if it rains light.

The agitators said people have to face a lot of inconvenience due to the sorry state of roads. “Contaminated water is supplied to many areas. No notice is taken even after the submission of many complaints. Some colones received water on the eighth or ninth day. How people can survive without water,” they said.

A delegation led by former corporator Naser Siddiqui, AIMIM city unit president Sharekh Nakshabandi submitted a memorandum to additional AMC commissioner B B Nemane.

Former corporator Shaikh Azim, Feroz Khan, Mir Hidayat Ali, Bhai Imtiaz, Rafat Yaar Khan, Fasiuddin Siddiqui, Subhash Waghule and others were present.