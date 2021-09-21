AITL now in charge of the electricity supply to DMIC

VAIBHAV PARWATAurangabad, Sept 21:

The Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), one of the ambitious projects of the Central and state governments, no longer needs to depend on MSEDCL's electricity. Power will be supplied by Aurangabad Industrial Township Limited (AITL), a company set up for DMIC by acquiring electricity from other companies. The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has given the license to AITL and the process will begin in the next two months.

Both the Shendra and Bidkin phases of the DMIC are nearing completion with all infrastructure, internet, water, roads and electricity works completed. Nearly 65 domestic and international industries have invested in the Shendra phase of the DMIC. Of these, more than 14 companies have started production and others are under construction. The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) currently supplies electricity to this high-tech project. From now on, the power supply will be provided by AITL.

The company has obtained the required MERC license. According to the license, the company will now have the power to distribute electricity to all industries and offices in the Shendra-Bidkin phase. The process is currently underway. Officials of the DMIC said that the pursuit for this permission was ongoing for the last several months. Last week, MERC ruled in favour of the AITL. Now, a plan will be prepared on the exact power supply required for the entire DMIC. Infrastructure has already been set up at Shendra and Bidkin.

Discussions with power generating companies

AITL is now liaising with various power generating companies to supply power to DMIC. AITL will enter into an agreement with a company that will provide electricity at low and discounted rates. The agreement will be signed as soon as the MERC process is completed. In addition, solar energy will also be an option, the officials said.