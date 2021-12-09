All students of Mechatronics course got placement in dealers of top automobile companies

Aurangabad, Dec 9:

All students Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) of batch 2021 got placement at various dealers of the Mercedes Benz companies across the country.

The course is offered jointly by Government Polytechnic and Mercedes Benz. Head of Mahaveer Auto Hyderabad Yashwant Z, director Vikas, chief executive officer K K Shetty, Lead- HR Naeem Khan, Auto Hanger (Mumbai) McBain Lobo, Rahul Kulkarni, Hardik Kothari and others guided the participants for the selection process.

A total of 22 students, including five sponsored, were selected in placement despite jobs shortage because of Covid situation.

The course was launched in the academic year 2008-09. A total of 300 students were trained working dealers of Mercedes Benz on the national and international levels.

One of the students Amit Davre got a job at Bentley dealer in Dubai with a monthly salary of Rs 3 lakh while Kunal Muni is working as west zone area manager at Renault India with Rs 1.75 lakh monthly salary, Ranjit Bhosale, Pavan Patil and Vipin Paul too got a job in top automobile companies dealers. Their monthly salary ranges from Rs 90,000 to Rs 1.75 lakh.

Joint Director of Technical Education Mahesh Shivankar, principal Madhuri Ganorkar, ADAM course coordinator Makrand Bhagwat, trainer D D Deore and instructor Vinod Sarode wished best of luck for the selected students. Director of Technical Education Dr Abhay Wagh interacted with the students and hoped for a better future.