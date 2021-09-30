Allocation of funds for smooth operation, sustenance of Smart City projects need of hour

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) has today demonstrated the functioning of the Command and Control Centre (CCC) set up as a part of the Master System Integrator (MSI) project, at Police Headquarters, as part of the 75th anniversary of the Indian Independence.

The ongoing technology-driven projects were apprised to a set of citizens comprising representatives of various fields and professions. They include Endress and Hauser MD Sriram Narayanan, his colleague Sandeep Tulapurkar, Aurangabad First's former president and Industrialist Ranjit Kakkad, Aurangabad First's Hemant Landge, environmentalist Meghna Badjate from WE Group, Director General of MIT Group Munish Sharma, civil engineer Syed Asif Ali and Dr Vaishali Mudgadkar. The event was broadcasted live on Facebook so that all citizens can have a virtual attendance. The ASCDCL underlined the usage of technology to achieve freedom from crime, traffic, crowd, waste, pollution, diseases and inefficiency.

The MSI project was launched under the guidance of ASCDCL chief executive officer (CEO) A K Pandey. A total of 700 CCTV cameras are installed at key junctions across the city and their live footages are viewed at the CCC. The centre has been established in association with Aurangabad City Police with the support of the Commissioner of Police Dr Nikhil Gupta. It is helping police in keeping surveillance as well as prevention and detection of the crime. The hi-tech system is also used for traffic management, mob detection and control. In addition, the ASCDCL has also developed a vehicle tracking system for the garbage trucks and the Smart City buses for improvement in the delivery of services.

The ASCDCL also showcased the use of environmental sensors in air quality data recording and display. The crucial role of Majhi Health Majhya Haathi (MHMHM) mobile app developed in Covid-19 management and Aurangabad Municipal Corporation's (AMC) E-governance project which will help citizens to make an online payment for water tax and property tax and to secure all civic services at the click of a button.

Pandey mentioned that many projects launched under Smart City Mission have gained momentum in past one and a half years. The union Government has approved the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of works valuing Rs 1000 crore under Smart City Mission. The centre will contribute Rs 500 crore, while the state and the AMC will share Rs 250 crore each. Out of the available funds, we have allocated funds for the operation, maintenance and sustenance of key projects like the Majhi Smart City Bus, the MSI and the Wildlife Safari Park.

" The basic amenities of the city are being taken care of. Hence the citizens should now think of the next level of development, however, it is equally important for the citizens to act responsibly towards the development of the city," he said.

The deputy commissioner of police Aparna Gite briefed about the details. KEC International's Sandeep Kumar, MIPL's Sujata Diwakar and Shivani Vaidya, ADCL's Ashish Sharma, Sri Kishore, Trinity's Kiran Kumar and MHMH app developer Nagesh Dongre, PSI Santosh Pate and many cops and ASCDCL officials were present on the occasion.