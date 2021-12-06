Amar Mudiraj gets Ph D

Aurangabad, Dec 6:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) conferred Ph D on Amar Rajendra Mudiraj in Computer Application.

He submitted his thesis entitled “A Study on Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) IN Selected Medium Scale Manufacturing Units in Various Industrial Zones of Maharashtra State” under the guidance of Dr Ramdas Wanare, research guide and principal of Vivekanand College.