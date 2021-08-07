AMC administrator orders for immediate conservation of Mehmood Gate

Aurangabad, Aug 7:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator, A K Pandey, has inspected the heritage Mehmood Gate, near monument famous Panchakki, and ordered the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) to undertake the conservation of the gate immediately. The works will be done through the Smart City fund. Pandey also ordered to free the vicinity of heritage from the encroachments.

It may be noted that the condition of the gate has deteriorated. The stone slabs got disjointed and fell on the ground. The arch of the gate has also got defaced due to damage. Sensing danger and avoiding human loss due to any untoward incident the AMC had closed the gate for traffic for the past few weeks. However, it has come to notice that the residents staying in nearby localities are passing through the gate. They enter the gaps of steel frames and by climbing a water pipeline to reach areas across Panchakki. It has come to notice that a couple of them had fallen in the dried portion of the Kham River. Hence the civic inspected the gate on Friday evening and ordered ASCDCL and AMC officials to take appropriate measures to prevent the going of pedestrians from the gate.

Pandey also ordered to start the conservation of gate with immediate effect. He also ordered to remove encroachment from its surrounding and relocate electricity poles on road from GMCH to Panchakki.

The administrator also took out time to visit Panchakki. Later on, he ordered the city engineer to develop a parking bay and shopping plaza on open space, near the road leading to Kohinoor Colony. Pandey was disappointed on seeing the deep potholes at Jubilee Park. He took the sanitary inspector (of Zone Number 1) to task on finding spreading of garbage near the Town Hall flyover. The city engineer S D Panzade, executive engineer B K Phad, Smart City Mission's Sneha Bakshi and Arpita Sharad and others were present on the occasion.