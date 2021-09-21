AMC administrator takes HoDs to task; review works assigned 10 days ago

Aurangabad, Sept 21:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) municipal commissioner and administrator, A K Pandey, today took the heads of departments (HoDs) to the task of resuming his office after a leave of 10 days. He expressed his displeasure when during the review meeting he found no progress in the tasks and development works assigned to them, before going on leave. Lastly, he told them to submit the details of the works they have done in his absence.

Pandey encouraged them to take the decisions on their level and submit the files of proposals for approval. He also made it clear to them he would not going to pursue each and every work.

The AMC administrator called on a meeting of all HoDs in his office today morning. He reviewed the progress of various works and then took the key authorities to task when he found no progress in them. He had told to appoint a project management consultant (PMC) in connection with the construction of multi-level parking at Paithan Gate and found no progress in it. To commission the functioning of the garbage processing plant at Harsul, the AMC requires additional land close to the plant. The officers concerned failed to contact the revenue officials concerned and resolve the land issue. The AMC has procured 100 urinal toilets (50 each for men and women). Hence he had instructed them to identify the suitable locations and fix the urinals, but not a single unit was fixed in the last 10 days. The poor performances of the officials disappointed the civic chief.

The additional commissioner B B Nemane, city engineer S D Panzade, assistant director (town planning) Jayant Kharwadkar, head-Solid Waste Management Nandkishore Bhombe, chief accounts officer Sanjay Pawar, deputy commissioner Aparna Thete, executive engineer (drainage) B D Phad, executive engineer (mechanical) D K Pandit and PRO Tauseef Ahmed attended the meeting.

Discussion on other important issues

The meeting had a discussion on the need for land to construct AMC's new administrative building, construction of five more petrol pumps and e-charging stations in the city, development of roads of valuing Rs 317 crore, detailed project report (DPR) of underground sewage system for Satara-Deolai and the city, development of traffic islands and inviting NGOs for their adoptions, development of open spaces beneath the flyovers and others. The civic chief instructed them to identify the causes of delaying these projects. He warned of initiating the action if there are intentional delays or citing lame excuses.