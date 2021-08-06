AMC appeals to citizens to legalise illegal properties by Sept 30; Gunthewari Cell ordered to clear files in one week

Aurangabad, Aug 6:

The municipal commissioner and administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), A K Pandey, has appealed to the citizens to submit proposals legalising their properties under the revised Maharashtra Gunthewari Developments (Regulation, Upgradation and Control) Act by September 30, 2021. The civic chief has also ordered the Ward Engineers and Gunthewari Cell to maintain coordination between them so as to clear the proposals of citizens, within seven days,

after their submission with complete formalities.

Pandey held a meeting to review the planning and process to implement the revised Act today morning. The civic administration had also established an independent Gunthewari Cell along with the technical and other necessary staff.

The citizen has to submit their proposal or file through the ward engineer of their respective zone. There are nine zone offices in AMC. The current ready reckoner will be used while legalising the property (constructed or open plot). " The citizens will have to submit the file with all the required documents and payment of the prescribed fees. If all the formality is complete then the proposal has to be cleared (legalised) in one week's period," said Pandey hinting that those failing to legalise before the deadline would have to face the action from the anti-encroachment squad.

Earlier, the Gunthewari Act was passed in January 2001. Hence the plots or constructions made before it was considered as eligible for legalisation under Gunthewari Scheme. However, the state government revised the Act in March 2021 and made all the illegal constructions built before December 31, 2020, eligible for legalisation under the scheme. After receiving the revised order, the AMC has geared up to implement it. If all goes well, the AMC may bring these new properties under the ambit of property tax before March 2022 so that they could be converted into regular taxpayers from the new financial year. The money earned in the form of taxes will help AMC to provide basic amenities in these newly legalised areas.

The civic chief also thanked the state government for providing an opportunity to the commoners to legalise their properties under the revised Act. The meeting was attended by city engineer S D Panzade, acting deputy director (Town Planning) Jayant Kharwadkar, head of Gunthewari Cell G V Bhange, ward engineers J B Gadekar, Farooq Khan, B K Pardeshi, R N Sandha, K M Phalak and others.