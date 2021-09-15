AMC appoints 14-officers committee prior to merger of Cidco's three projects of Waluj Mahanagar

Aurangabad, Sept 15:

The Cidco administration has developed three mega housing projects Waluj Mahanagar I, II and IV in the last 15 years. The process of handing over three projects to Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has gained momentum as the AMC has constituted a committee comprising 14 officers from AMC and the Cidco administrations deployed on the task of evaluating the available amenities by the Cidco in these projects and the need of more amenities.

It may be noted that the Cidco-Hudco neighbourhoods were merged into the AMC limits way back in 2006. The Cidco administration has sanctioned a fund of Rs 15 crore to AMC during the merger. Later on, Satara-Deolai got merged into AMC limits in 2016 and the AMC got the aid of Rs 8 crore from the government machinery.

It may be noted that the above three major housing projects (Waluj Mahanagar I, II and IV) are occupied by a large number of people from the workers' category. A few weeks ago, the news of gram panchayats merging into AMC limits got spread like a wildfire. Later on, the Cidco administration seconded the news.

Role of committee

The AMC has constituted the committee on September 8. The order issued by the AMC administrator A K Pandey directed the committee to submit the detailed report in 45 days. The committee will be visiting the above jurisdictions and jot down details on the availability and condition of roads, playgrounds, open spaces, gardens, trees, drainage system, electricity network, streetlights, public lavatories, water distribution system (along with elevated storage reservoirs, water tanks and pump houses), sports complex, community halls, various offices, etc. The team will evaluate the facilities and also prepare an estimate of funds required to undertake new works or repair and maintenance works in the three projects.

Committee members

The members of the committee include Cidco administrator Bhujang Gaikwad, chief planner Ramesh Dengle, land officer Pragati Chaundhekar, senior planner Nirmal Kumar Golkhande, executive engineer J A Shaikh, assistant estate officer Gajanan Satote, land record officer Madhav Suryawanshi, additional municipal commissioner B B Nemane, city engineer S D Panzade, deputy director of town planning Jayant Kharwadkar, executive engineer B D Phad and deputy commissioner Aparna Thete.