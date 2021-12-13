AMC arranges for 650 oxygen beds to tackle third wave

Aurangabad, Dec 13:

Considering the possible third wave of Covid-19, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has undertaken the task of arranging 650 oxygen beds in its different hospitals and health centres. The beds will be made available in a week, said the municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha.

Dr Mandlecha said," There is a possibility that spreading of Omicron could invite the third wave. The action plan to overcome it has been discussed in the Task Force meetings. The spreading of the virus could not be controlled, but the wearing of facemask would help to stay safe and protected."

During the second wave, the AMC was having just 150 oxygen beds, but it will now be arranging for 650 beds. The arrangement of 100 beds each at Nehrunagar Health Centre and Padampura Centre; 50 beds each at AMC Hospitals in Cidco N-8 and N-11. The laying central line oxygen supply connection will start on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 350 beds at Meltron Covid Care Hospital and 125 oxygen beds at Covid Care Centre set up Garware Company are already available. The oxygen plant of 20 KLD has also been erected here, it is learnt.