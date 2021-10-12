AMC-CAO reviews functioning of accounts section

Aurangabad, Oct 12:

The new chief accounts officer (CAO) at Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Santosh Wahule, today reviewed the functioning of the accounts section, checked records and obtained details on the responsibilities of each personnel.

It may be noted that Wahule has been transferred on deputation to AMC and took over the charge on Monday. Today was his second day in the office. He arrived in the section early morning, went to each personnel's desk and checked the records and obtains details about his responsibilities through interactions.

Wahule obtained details like total funds received to AMC from the state government under various heads, details of expenses, balance money, submission of Utilisation Certificates to the government against usage of the funds etc. He also told them to submit details of the last year's annual budget and the provision of funds for various development works. While speaking to media persons, Wahule said," I am a government's officer. Hence my focus will be on ensuring that all the works should go on as per the government rules and also maintaining economic discipline."