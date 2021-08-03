AMC collects Rs 1 cr in four months

Aurangabad, Aug 3:

The estate section of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has collected a revenue of Rs 1 crore in four months of the current financial year and the lockdown period.

The AMC's whole staff was spared for the health section to tackle the second wave of Covid-19 in the city. When the situation started to ease down, the municipal commissioner A K Pandey instructed to focus on increasing the revenue collection. Accordingly, the AMC team collected Rs 1.04 crore in the form of rent from shops, renewal of lease, auction of galas, weekly bazaars, pay and park, etc from April to July (four months).

The collection includes Rs 12.13 lakh as rent from galas in various AMC's shopping complexes, Rs 38,477 against granting permission for displaying advertisements, Rs 34.39 lakh from Pay and Park agencies, Rs 4.70 lakh from the auction of shops, Rs 27 lakh from awarding lease deeds of various primely located lands, Rs 23.40 lakh in the form of rent and taxes from occupants of officials quarters etc, said the deputy commissioner Aparna Thete.