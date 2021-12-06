AMC delays submission of rough draft on prabhags once again!

Aurangabad, Dec 6:

If the sources are to be believed, it will take a couple of days more for Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to finalise the rough draft on prabhags and submit it to the State Election Commission (SEC). Earlier, the AMC was directed to submit the rough draft by December 5 (Sunday). The SEC has granted extension several times to AMC in the last month.

The AMC's team of experts will be forming 42 prabhags from 126 wards under the supervision of the additional commissioner B B Nemane and the deputy commissioner Santosh Tengale. Each prabhag comprise of 3 wards. Hence the AMC's target was to first delimit the old 115 wards and divide its jurisdictions into 126 wards and then form prabhags. The team is preparing several maps exploring the possibility of different clusters of wards to form prabhags. Out of it, one would be finalised through consultation with the civic administrator and then submit it to the SEC.

Earlier, the rough draft on the delimitation of wards was prepared by AMC in 2019, but it has been challenged in the Supreme Court. The matter is still sub judice. The AMC administration is maintaining the confidentiality and ensuring that the document is not leaked before submission of draft to SEC. Meanwhile, a highly placed officer has mentioned that the draft has been submitted on Monday late in the evening, said the sources.