AMC Elections: Rough draft on delimitation of 'Prabhags' reaches in final phase!

Aurangabad, Oct 25:

The preparation of a rough draft on the delimitation of 'prabhags' by Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is going on in full swing as it has reached the last stage. The document will soon be finalised and sent to the State Election Commission (SEC) for its approval after receiving further directives.

The AMC deputy commissioner Santosh Tengale said," The delimitation of 'prabhags' is being done in a zig-zag manner (from North to East; East to West and it will end in the South direction). The AMC comprise fo 115 wards and each

'prabhag' will comprise of three old wards. The formula for prabhag formation is that we are dividing the 12.28 lakh (population of city) by 115 wards and then multiplied it by 3 (cluster of wards). In this way, there will be 37 prabhags (having a cluster of three wards) and one prabhag will be of four wards. The task is completed 70-80 per cent as of today."

Tengale added, " The population of the city is 12.28 lakh as per the Census 2011 (including Satara-Deolai). Hence the population in each prabhag varies in the range of 28,832 and 35,238. The rough draft is being prepared as per the Enumeration Blocks (EBs) formed on the basis of Census 2011. EB is a unit of Census and each of it comprises around 200-250 houses. We have procured the base map that was approved and utilised during the AMC general election in 2015. We have prepared 4-5 plans (mentioning different possible formation of clusters) and will be tabling them before SEC and it will finalise one out of it. We are taking special care so that the natural boundaries, enumeration blocks (EBs) are not broken or touched. The voter's strength in the city as per the last revision of electoral roll in 2019 is 9.38 lakh."

Women to rule in the new body

As per the Census figures, the population of Scheduled Caste (SC) is 2.38 lakh; Scheduled Tribe (ST) is 16,000. Accordingly, as per the norms, there will be 22 candidates belonging to SC; two of ST, 31 of Other Backward Class (OBC) and 60 will be of General category. As there is 50 per cent reservation to women. On this basis, the new body will comprise 58 women and 57 male candidates, said Tengale adding that the selection of wards for social reservation (to pick lots) will be done on a rotation system.

The rough draft is being prepared under the supervision of the task committee comprising the administrator A K Pandey, additional commissioner B B Nemane, assistant director (Town Planning) Jayant Kharwadkar and deputy commissioner Santosh Tengale.

Status of women reservation

Caste Total Candidates 50 pc reservation

SC 22 11

ST 02 01

OBC 31 16

Gen 60 30

Total 115 58