AMC fails to upkeep closed CCCs after second wave

Aurangabad, Aug 7:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has closed the majority of its Covid Care Centres (CCC) after a decline in reporting of Covid-19 patients in the city, for the past four months. The civic body started the CCCs when the detection of infected patients was large in number during the second wave. Now, these locked CCCs are home to stray animals like dogs, cats etc.

The AMC had started 22 CCCs. It was providing treatment to the Covid-19 patients as well as meals and other amenities during the stay. Presently, two CCCs at Meltron and Padampura are functioning, while the rest have been closed by the AMC, after the second wave.

Meanwhile, the straying of various animals on the campus and the building of CCC at Kile Ark has become common. The CCC has the capacity to accommodate 350 patients. The layers of dust have been formed in the closed rooms. The situation of Ramai Hostel (BAMU) is also the same. It has also been abandoned by the AMC.

Meanwhile, the question arises, who should be held responsible for not maintaining these closed CCCs. The functioning of CCTV cameras had also been stopped. Will the AMC gear up to clean these CCCS and maintain them after the arrival of the third wave?