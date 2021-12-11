AMC floats tender of Rs 7 cr; accused of benefitting sewage contractor of choice

Aurangabad, Dec 11:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has floated a tender inviting a contractor to link drainage (sewage) connections to the AMC's main drainage pipelines laid in the beds of Kham and Sukhana rivers to protect further pollution of these rivers. The estimated cost of the tender is Rs 7 crore. Meanwhile, it is alleged that the terms and conditions are framed with a view to providing benefits to a specific contractor.

One year ago, the AMC undertook the Kham River Rejuvenation Project to give a new lease of life to the city's pride. The task of cleaning the river was undertaken through people's participation. Besides, the Kham and Sukhana rivers have been included in union Government's Namami Gange Programme and the civic body will be getting special aid to protect the rivers. Meanwhile, the AMC has decided to undertake the sewage linkage works through the funds released to it under the 15th Finance Commission. It has invited the tender of Rs 6.77 crore, but the terms and conditions laid in the tender are very tedious. The contractors and political persons alleged that 10 years ago, the AMC had launched the SUDP project valuing Rs 150 crore. Hence the tender has been called to provide benefit to the same contractor.

The tender demands experience of the contractor in completing the drainage works of valuing Rs 3/4 crore in the past five years; submission of experience certificate; his annual transaction should be at least Rs 4.13 crore etc. The tedious conditions could not be fulfilled by any of the AMC's contractor. The last date to submit the tender is January 3. The efforts to contact the officer concerned to know the administration's role and details on technical conditions laid in the tender, proved futile as he was not available to comment on the issue.

MNS district president, Suhas Dashrathe said, " Huge irregularities had taken place in the completion of old Sewage Upgradation and Development Programme (SUDP) of valuing Rs 350 crore. The nature of the work was changed as per the convenience of the contractor. There was a proposal of establishing six sewage treatment plants (STP) in the city, but for the sake of the contractor, only three STPs were built. Hence an in-depth inquiry should be made into this irregularity. Besides, the tedious conditions laid down in the new tender should also be either relaxed or scrapped."