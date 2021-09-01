AMC gears up to celebrate Mukti Sangram Din

Aurangabad, Sept 1:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey today visited Siddharth Garden to inspect Marty's Memoirs on the campus and gave necessary instructions to subordinate staff. The chief minister Udhav Thackeray will grace the function organised to pay homage to freedom fighters on Marathwada Muktisangram Din (on September 17). Every year, the AMC organises the function to pay homage to the freedom fighters who had sacrificed their lives in the formation of Marathwada.