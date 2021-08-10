AMC hopes to generate Rs 25 crore under Gunthewari Scheme !- 118 illegal localities were identified in 2001

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

If the sources are to be believed, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) hopes to generate a revenue of Rs 25 crore through regularisation of lakhs of properties under the newly amended Maharashtra Gunthewari Developments (Regularisation, Upgradation and Control) Act - 2001, by September 30, 2021!

As per the old Gunthewari Act, the state government fixed the limit of regularising properties till December 31, 2000 (before January 1, 2001). The AMC actual started its implementation in 2005. A total of 118 illegal settlements were identified by the AMC through seven surveying agencies. However, the residents of these localities were not so keen and enthusiastic about regularising their properties. A few years after, the AMC sent a proposal to the state government requesting to extend the regularisation limit till 2015. The proposal also stated that it will regularise the properties on the basis of the current year ready reckoner. The pending proposal was accepted by the state government and the Gunthewari Act was amended in March 2021. Accordingly, the regularisation limit was extended till December 31, 2020.

Around 60 new illegal localities after 2001!

The deputy director (Town Planning) Jayant Kharwadkar confirmed that the AMC is on toes to implement the Act, plan fully. A dedicated cell has been established to look after these proposals. The desirous citizens are appealed to submit their files through the ward engineer of their concerned zone office. " We have appointed two agencies to conduct total station survey in the illegal localities. Apart from old illegal settlements, we believe 45 to 60 new illegal localities would have been developed in the city after 2001. Here is a good opportunity for all the residents of these localities as the AMC has started maintaining area wise records. As per the government directive, the revenue collected from the regularisation of properties would be spent on providing basic amenities in that specific or particular area. Hence, if the people wish to have basic amenities like water, streetlight, roads, sewage etc in their locality then they should come forward and get their properties regularised on priority," pointed out Kharwadkar adding that the plots (situated in reservation zone or under DP plan of the AMC) will not be regularised.

Empanelment of 25 experts for convenience

Kharwadkar underlined," For the convenience of people in regularising property under Gunthewari Act, the AMC has formed an empanelment of 25 architects, supervisors, consulting engineers etc. The aspirants can hire their service, but it is not compulsory. Our aim is that maximum proposals should be regularised before the deadline."

Documents Required

The documents required to be submitted for regularisation includes (A) Evidence of Possession - Bond, Registry or 7/12 document. (B) Evidence of Construction (built before Dec 2020) - latest tax recipt, electricity bill etc. (C) Saral Form (Gunthewari Act). (D) No Dues of Property Tax and (E) Building Plan of Existing Property to be regularised.

Regularisation in just Rs 37,500 ?

The deputy director (Town Planning) said " A meeting of all ward engineers and the clerks (of each zone office), who would be dealing into Gunthewari Act proposals, was organised on Monday. The clerks were apprised on how to calculate and levy the tax upon various types of properties. The current year ready reckoner is our base. The aspirant will have to pay Development Charges; Compounding Charges and Scrutiny Charges during the regularisation process."

" If the utilisation of the proposed property is totally for residential purpose then the AMC offers 50 per cent concession in the total amount of these three charges. If there are one or two shops, then 100 pc charges will be collected on these shops (as per ready reckoner) and the remaining will be taxed as residential property. However, if the shutter is there and the property is being used for residential purposes, then it will be treated as residential only. The property will be taxable from 2021-22," underlined Kharwadkar adding that no instalment facility in payment is there and the desirous person will have to pay it at one time.

Boxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Different Types of Charges (On a plot of size 600 square feet or 55.74 square metres)

Development Charges : Rs 1,140 per square metre (PSM). The final total on plot size will be Rs 63,566.

Compounding Charges: The charges will be as per the current ready reckoner. (A) Land Development Charges: 0.5 per cent of the reckoner or an average of Rs 60 PSM. Hence the compounding charges will be Rs 3,344. (B) Plot Development Charges: If there is a construction on the plot. Then the AMC will collect 2 pc of the ready reckoner or an average amount of Rs 7,000 (fixed amount). The charges would be (2 pc of Rs 7,000) Rs 140 x plot area = Rs 7,803.

Scrutiny Charges: The charges will be Rs 4 PSM. Hence the person will have to pay Rs 223 only.

" The total of the three charges is around Rs 75,000. Hence the residential-owner can regularise his property by enjoying 50 pc concession and paying just Rs 37,500," said the deputy director (Town Planning).