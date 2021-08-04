AMC intensifies action to safeguard city from Chikungunya, Zika virus

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

The municipal officer of health (MoH) at Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Dr Paras Mandlecha, underlined that, in the wake of the Zika Virus and Chikungunya, the civic health administration is tracking the patients suffering from fever and has intensified the activities to safeguard the health of citizens.

" The samples of patients suffering from fever are being sent to the laboratory in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for testing on priority. We are tracking these patients. Besides, we had intensified our regular activities like spraying of disinfectants, fogging, abate treatment, etc. On detection of a fever patient, we are implementing our action plan in his surroundings like spraying, fogging, developing of breeding centres, releasing gappi fishes, etc," said the MoH.

" The survey has also been started to identify the high-risk areas. So far, I had conducted three meetings with the Malaria section officials. They have been given training. The discussion was held at length on micro-planning to be implemented so as to overcome the situation during an emergency. I am reviewing the progress regularly. Besides, the handbills, posters and displays are distributed to our primary health centres and hospitals (40 numbers) to create awareness, said Dr Mandlecha adding that the city is safe as no case of Zika Virus has been detected in our jurisdiction, so far.

AMC staff deployed on task

Biologist - 1

Supervisors - 2

Zonal Supervisors - 9

Area Supervisors - 83

Temporary Health Staff - 77

Herd of Machines

Vehicle-mounted fogging machines - 2

Hand-held fogging machines - 23

Back-mounted spraying machines - 127

Placed order for spraying machines - 100