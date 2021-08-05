AMC launch's Covaxin vaccination drive

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has undertaken a mega vaccination drive to administer the Covaxin vaccine to citizens of age 18 years and above. It has established three vaccination centres - Kranti Chowk Health Centre, Rajnagar Health Centre and MIT Hospital (Cidco N-2) - to administer the Covaxin vaccine. Each centre will give 300 vaccines through on-the-spot registration. The citizens can take their first dose or second dose, stated the release.

The vaccination will be given from 10 am to 4 pm. The citizens may contact for further inquiries or details on Covid Helpline Number 8956306007.