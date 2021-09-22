AMC receives Rs 63 cr under 15th finance commission for development

Aurangabad, Sept 22:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) municipal commissioner A K Pandey today informed about receiving a fund of Rs 63.51 crore under the 15th Finance Commission for the development of the city. The funds will be utilised to undertake 16 important works to facelift the city. The works are expected to start in a month, he said.

The AMC has received such a huge quantity of funds for the first time. It has been received with the initiative of the state tourism minister Aditya Thackeray, pointed out Pandey on Wednesday. The fund will be useful for us to change the looks or facelift the city, he mentioned.

Important works to be undertaken by AMC

Rs 20 crore - For the construction of dividers (of stone-blocks) on main roads of length 31-km, plant trees, construct footpaths. The roads without dividers will be shortlisted.

Rs 10.38 cr - Construction of three garbage transfer stations at Ramnagar, Shivajinagar and Rauza Baugh.

Rs 9 cr - Maintenance of two water pipelines (700 mm and 1400 mm) to enhance lifting capacity of water by 20 MLD, Repairing of an underground tank at Kranti Chowk, repairing of Pharola water treatment plant, installation of new pump set at Jubilee Park Pumphouse, installation of high voltage pumps at Garkheda, old Pharola and Dhorkin.

Rs 8.20 cr - Linking of main sewer lines in Kham and Sukhana Rivers, Nullahs and adjoining drainage pipelines at 270 spots under Sewage Upgradation and Development Programme (SUDP).

Rs 7 cr - Development of vertical garden (Rs 1 cr), beautification of important circles and starting of water fountains (Rs 3 cr) and purchase of three new sweeping machines (Rs 2 cr).

Rs 1.20 cr - Processing on leached (wastewater) oozing out from garbage processing plants.

Rs 1 cr - Scientific disposal of heaps of garbage lying at Chikalthana-Padegaon through bio-mining machines and

Rs 1 cr - Purchase of electric vehicles for the new mayor, deputy mayor as per government's policy.