AMC recommends Genome Sequencing of Covid-19 patients

Aurangabad, Dec 6:

The municipal officer of health (MoH) at Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Dr Paras Mandlecha, has instructed the GMCH Laboratory, to send blood samples of Covid positive patients, for Genome Sequencing to Pune. He also mentioned sending reports of foreign tourists on testing negative to Pune.

Against the backdrop of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus, the AMC started taking precautionary measures. Hence the above order is also one of the initiatives. It may be noted that the GMCH lab is not having the facility to test the Omicron virus. Hence the samples are being sent to Pune's National Institute of Virology (NIV) lab. It takes 72 hours to get the Genome Sequencing report. However, the AMC has instructed to send it separately.

South African citizen in city

It is learnt that one person from South Africa has arrived in the city for company work on November 22. He is staying in a local five-star hotel. He will be staying in the city for a few more days. He had undergone a Covid test after landing in Mumbai and was reported negative. He again underwent an RT-PCR test in the city on Nov 23 and was also tested negative. Meanwhile, as per the latest RT-PCR test held on Monday, he is reported as negative, said Dr Mandlecha.