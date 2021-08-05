AMC remove encroachments from Gulmandi, Harsul, Roshan Gate

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

The anti-encroachment squad of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) today has foiled the plan of encroaching AMC's land in the vicinity of Harsul. The encroachers had erected six to seven huts on the land bearing Gut Number 216, in the Harsul vicinity.

The squad also removed illegal encroachments in and around Supari Hanuman Mandir from the Gulmandi vicinity. The action was taken in the complex of Gulmandi's Bholeshwar Market, today evening.

Later on, the squad seized furniture displayed outside the shops on road extended from Roshan Gate to Madani Chowk. Today's action was taken by designated officers Savita Sonawane, Vasant Bhoye, R S Rachatwar, Syed Jamsheed, V B Gaoli, Mazhar Ali and R N Surase.