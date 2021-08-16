AMC removes 900 hoardings put on by political parties on Jalna Road- Congress leader argues with civic officials over action

Aurangabad, Aug 16:

The anti-encroachment squad of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) today has removed 700 small and 200 big hoardings, banners and posters put on by various political parties including BJP and Congress on Jalna Road. It may be noted that the Congress leaders and activists have displayed hoardings and banners to welcome the MPCC president Nana Patole in the city. Besides, BJP leaders and activists had also displayed hoardings and banners in connection with the Jan Ashirwad Yatra (which started on Monday) of the union minister of state Dr Bhagwat Karad. Without bowing to the pressure, the AMC officials were firm in their decision and continued their action.

It may be noted that the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court has awarded the responsibility of taking action against the hoardings, displayed without permission and that is defacing the beauty of the city, to the AMC. Two days ago, the AMC removed 66 big and small hoardings in the city. Meanwhile, Karad's political event started on Monday and will conclude in Aurangabad. Hence the BJP leaders and activists displayed banners, hoardings and posters of various sizes on Jalna Road. They include the photo of the union minister of state Raosaheb Danve also.

Besides, Congress leaders and activists displayed banners, hoardings etc on Jalna Road to welcome Patole in the city today. There was a photo of the state's minister Ashok Chavan also. The AMC started to remove these publicity materials from Kranti Chowk today morning. After removing the hoardings displayed on both sides of the road, the civic team moved to Mukundwadi and then arrived at Chikalthana. The local Congress leaders and former corporators along with activists reached here and argued with the civic officials over the action. However, they went on backfoot when they were told that the action is being taken as per the High Court orders.

Under the guidance of the AMC administrator A K Pandey and additional commissioner R P Nikam, the action was taken by designated officials Savita Sonawane, Vasant Bhoye, R S Rachatwar, building inspectors Pandit Gaoli and Bhaskar Surase.

The anti-encroachment squad of AMC confirmed that in today's action they had seized 700 small and 200 big hoardings from Jalna Road and transported it in four trucks. The AMC hinted at continuing the action of removing banners, hoardings from different parts of the city, hereafter.