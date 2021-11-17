AMC seeks extension to submit rough draft of prabhags

Aurangabad, Nov 17:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) today requested the State Election Commission (SEC) to extend the deadline of submitting the rough draft of prabhags by 10 days. It may be noted that November 18 was the last date for submission. It is learnt that the rough draft is nearly completed, but sans the signature of the municipal commissioner and administrator A K Pandey. It is necessary on the document. Presently, he is not in India, therefore, the extension was made to SEC.

Earlier, the SEC shared guidelines including parameters to prepare the rough draft of 42 prabhags (each prabhag is a cluster of three wards) through 126 wards. Hence with the addition of 11 new wards (considering the possible growth of population as Census 2020 has not been done), therefore, the AMC will have to use enumeration blocks (EBs) to create new wards. The AMC was given only eight days time to prepare the draft which is indeed insufficient and impossible to prepare it. Besides, the need for an administrator's signature on the document is also an issue.

" The AMC administrator has gone for training to Spain in connection with the Smart Cities Mission. The work is in the last phase and needs his signature on it. Hence we had sought 10 days extension from SEC to submit the rough draft today," said the deputy commissioner (election) Santosh Tengale.

Tengale added, " The preparation of the rough draft of 42 prabhags and delimitation of 126 wards is underway. We are preparing five different types of drafts. One out of it will be finalised and sent with the signature of the AMC administrator to the SEC."